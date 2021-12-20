Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,204.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,204 ($15.91) and last traded at GBX 1,212 ($16.01), with a volume of 1180419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($16.38).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,379 ($18.22) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.11) to GBX 1,840 ($24.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.25) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,696 ($22.41).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($48,176.77).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.