Snap (SNAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Snap is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Snap was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/25/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $94.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

Snap stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $6,177,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,812,627 shares of company stock worth $110,909,562 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

