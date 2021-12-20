Snowball Achieves Market Cap of $4.21 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Snowball has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $75,182.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00051464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.15 or 0.08339399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,910.53 or 0.99818943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00074243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,368,915 coins and its circulating supply is 6,455,711 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

