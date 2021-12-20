SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001267 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 116.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

