Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share’s (NASDAQ:DNAA) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of DNAA stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

