Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

DNAC opened at $9.82 on Monday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

