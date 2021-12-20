Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DNAB) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:DNAB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

DNAB opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $8,521,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

