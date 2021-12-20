Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV’s (NASDAQ:DNAD) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.