Solrise Finance Market Capitalization Tops $19.98 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $19.98 million and $609,465.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00050724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.17 or 0.08325672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,945.44 or 0.99983488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00073620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,059,335 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

