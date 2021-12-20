SONM [old] (SNM) Price Down 22.6% This Week

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. SONM [old] has a total market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONM [old] has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One SONM [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006810 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] (SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

