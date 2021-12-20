Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Chardan Capital

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

