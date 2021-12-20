Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 0.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.65. 4,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 24,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19. The firm has a market cap of C$22.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.