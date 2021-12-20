S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 7th Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.45% of S&P Global worth $460,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Amundi purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after acquiring an additional 404,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $467.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.66 and its 200 day moving average is $436.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

