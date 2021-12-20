SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $353.63 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $297.42 and a one year high of $365.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.