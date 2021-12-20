SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.8% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

