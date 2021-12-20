Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 240,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,616,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 606,905 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,328,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,615,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $228,533,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

