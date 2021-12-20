Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprott.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprott by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SII stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.45. 58,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,174. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

