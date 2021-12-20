Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $190.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $158.25 and last traded at $158.51, with a volume of 296574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.06.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 150.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

