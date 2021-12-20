Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Up 4.2%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.05. 5,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,404,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

