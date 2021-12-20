Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $168.60. 36,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

