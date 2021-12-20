Stack Financial Management Inc Has $15.36 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $6.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.83. 19,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

