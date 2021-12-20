Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.29% of Star Group worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Star Group, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Star Group Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

