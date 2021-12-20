State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,752,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 748,400 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $672,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

