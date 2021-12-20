State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,640 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

