State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 32,574 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Raymond James worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

