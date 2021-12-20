State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after buying an additional 482,328 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

