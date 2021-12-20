State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBWI opened at $69.85 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.