State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.13 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.