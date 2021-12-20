State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.14 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,797 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock worth $53,453,043. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

DKNG stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

