State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $97,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO stock opened at $731.46 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $729.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

