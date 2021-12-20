State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,344,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after buying an additional 994,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after buying an additional 2,407,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,329,000 after buying an additional 755,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after buying an additional 207,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRC opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

