State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,241,000 after purchasing an additional 178,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $185.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.16 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.64.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

