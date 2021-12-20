State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

