State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,542 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cognex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

CGNX stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

