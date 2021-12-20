State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 783 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

