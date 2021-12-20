State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 44,418 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $148.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion and a PE ratio of -41.22. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,713,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,660,989. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

