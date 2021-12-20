State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBT. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.