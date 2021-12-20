State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $473.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $476.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.