State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $147.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

