State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,507 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,440 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of InMode worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 45.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $67.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

