State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,341 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $169.44 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average is $176.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,266. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

