State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,200 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of CyberArk Software worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 37,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CYBR stock opened at $164.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

