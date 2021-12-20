State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,325 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

