State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 270,180 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 380,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.20 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.