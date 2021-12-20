State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 2.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.96% of State Street worth $297,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in State Street by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in State Street by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in State Street by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

