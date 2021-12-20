Steem Dollars (SBD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $51.03 million and $1.05 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00010780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002097 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010041 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 10,081,975 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.