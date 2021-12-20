Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.19 ($0.22) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.21). 27,868,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.18 ($0.20).

The company has a market cap of $805.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €0.13.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

