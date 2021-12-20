Step Finance (STEP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.42 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.01 or 0.08229388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.19 or 0.99912192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

