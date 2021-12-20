Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,924 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

