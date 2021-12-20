Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $3,362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

